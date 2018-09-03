SIOUX CITY TO CONDUCT SENIOR LIVING SURVEY

Around 15% of Sioux City’s population is made up of people over the age of 55.

The city established a Seniors Advisory Committee in June of 2017 and that seven-member committee is conducting a Senior Living Survey.

The survey seek input on transportation, housing, and health care services available to our older residents.

The survey will take place through the end of September.

You may complete the survey online on the city’s website.

You can also pick up a copy at City Hall, the local libraries and several other locations.

Online surveys can be found at

https://www.sioux-city.org/SeniorLivingSurvey2018.

In addition, copies can be found in the City Hall lobby; Siouxland Center for Active Generations; Connections Area Agency on Aging; Center for Siouxland; the Pointe at Sunrise; Morningside Branch Library; Perry Creek Branch Library; Wilbur Aalfs Library; Western Iowa Tech Community College Lifelong Learning; Elks Club; Brookdale, and Northern Hills Living.