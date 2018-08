PROGRESS CONTINUES ON COMMERCE BLDG PROJECT

THE PROGRESS IS SLOW BUT STEADY ON A $34 MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT TO REMODEL A TRIO OF SIOUX CITY HISTORIC BUILDINGS INTO MIXED USE AND MARKET RATE RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES.

LAST OCTOBER, J. DEVELOPMENT OF OMAHA ANNOUNCED PLANS TO PURCHASE AND CONVERT THE COMMERCE BUILDING LOCATED AT 520 NEBRASKA STREET, THE FORMER HATCH FURNITURE BUILDING AT 413 PIERCE AND THE OLD ST. LUKE’S/METHODIST HOSPITAL AT 2825 DOUGLAS.

CHRIS MYRES OF SIOUX CITY’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT SAYS INTERIOR DEMOLITION INSIDE THE COMMERCE BUILDING IS NEARLY FINISHED:

THE BUILDING IS ON THE NATIONAL HISTORIC REGISTRY AND WHEN COMPLETED WILL INCLUDE COMMERCIAL SPACE ON THE FIRST FLOOR AND 77 NEW MARKET-RATE APARTMENTS ON FLOORS 2 THROUGH 5.

THE OLD FOUR STORY HATCH FURNITURE BUILDING WILL BE CONVERTED INTO 30 MARKET-RATE RESIDENTIAL UNITS:

THE FORMER HOSPITAL WILL BE 100 PER CENT RESIDENTIAL WITH 69 MARKET-RATE APARTMENTS.

THE BUILDINGS WILL ALSO RETAIN THEIR HISTORIC LOOK.

MYRES AND STATE ECONOMIC AUTHORITY DIRECTOR DEBI DURHAM RECENTLY TOURED THE COMMERCE BUILDING, AND THE GOAL IS TO HAVE THAT PROPERTY COMPLETED BY DECEMBER OF 2019.