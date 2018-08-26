BODY OF MISSING NEBRASKA MAN RECOVERED

Authorities say the body of a missing 90-year-old Fremont man has been found in the Elkhorn River.

The body of Charles Folsom was found around 6 p.m. Friday about a mile from where some of his personal items were found near a creek that flows into the river.

Authorities had been searching for Folsom since Tuesday.

Investigators believe Folsom had driven to the area and went into the creek sometime Tuesday.

Fremont Police Lt. Shane Wimer says investigators believe Folsom used his belt to try to get out of the creek.

His family members believe he then floated to the river in an attempt to find a better spot to get out.

Searchers believe he attempted to get up the bank further down the river.