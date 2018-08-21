INVESTIGATORS SAY BODY OF MOLLIE TIBBETTS HAS BEEN FOUND (UPDATE)

Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.

The 20-year-old woman was last seen July 18, jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn in central Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says a body was found in rural Poweshiek County early today (Tuesday), but are not confirming the identity of the victim.

Greg Willey, the vice president of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, says the body is believed to be Tibbetts.

Willey says a nearly $400,000 reward fund for her discovery will now become a reward for information leading to the capture of any suspects.

A news conference has been scheduled for 4pm in Montezuma, Iowa at the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s office.

Updated 9:34a 8/21/18