President Donald Trump has approved Governor Kim Reynolds’ request for a Disaster Declaration for 30 counties impacted by flooding and severe weather from June 6th through July 2nd.

The counties include Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Pocahontas and Sioux.

The declaration will provide federal funding to the included counties under the Public Assistance Program.