PARANORMAL HUNTERS PLEAD GUILTY TO TRESPASS AT KSCJ TRANSMITTER

Three Sioux City men charged with breaking into the KSCJ transmitter building on July 31st have pleaded guilty to a charge of trespassing.

23-year-old Joshua Gardner, 19-year-old Jeffery Grillet and 18-year-old Chance Packard were each fined $200 dollars at their plea hearings.

The three men told police that they were on an expedition to find paranormal activity, and were armed with airsoft or BB guns when they entered the transmitter building.

The three men are being allowed to pay off their fines at a rate of $50 dollars per month beginning in mid-September.