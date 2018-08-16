ROCKLIN MFG. CELEBRATES 84 YEARS OF BUSINESS GROWTH

Rocklin Manufacturing celebrated a recent expansion and 84 years of business in town by receiving the Growing Sioux City Award Thursday from Mayor Bob Scott.

Company President Ross Rocklin is the third generation of his family to manage the business, which is headquartered in a 106-year-old restored brick building:

OC………..long period of time. :18

The company manufactures and markets industrial products to over 40 countries:

OC……….made of steel. :13

Rocklin also imports and distributes equipment manufactured in Europe.

The company embraces its history in its $1.4-million dollar expansion by including a decades old vertical boring mill outside the building where a green space and additional parking is being created.

There’s also a flag received during World War Two on display honoring the company for its manufacturing efforts of tank escape hatches and running gear:

OC………of our building. ;13

The company also has one of Sioux City’s most prominent murals painted on the side of its building facing Gordon Drive from the end of Jennings Street:

OC…………to restore it. :15

The ceremony was also attended by Iowa Economic Authority Director Debi Durham who worked with Rocklin’s late father to obtain state assistance for the expansion project.