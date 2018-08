CHILD SENT TO HOSPITAL AFTER EARLY MORNING CRASH

A CHILD WAS SENT TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL THIS MORNING AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN A TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS RESPONDED TO THE CRASH AT THE INTERSECTION OF OUTER BELT AND FLOYD BOULEVARD AROUND 5:30 A.M.

AUTHORITIES SAY A 9 YEAR OLD PASSENGER WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL FOR CHEST PAINS.

NO ADDITIONAL INFORMATION HAS BEEN RELEASED.