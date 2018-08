SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY KICKS OFF 2018-19 CAMPAIGN

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND HAS KICKED OFF ITS 2018-19 ANNUAL CAMPAIGN.

DARIN DABY OF U.S. BANK AND HIS WIFE DIANE ARE THIS YEARS CO-CHAIRS AND THE THEME IS “WE ARE THE GAME CHANGERS”:

THIS YEAR’S GOAL IS TO RAISE 3.44-MILLION DOLLARS AND $285-THOUSAND OF THAT HAS ALREADY BEEN PLEDGED THROUGH EARLY GIVING:

YOUR SUPPORT OF THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND CONTRIBUTES FUNDING FOR 74 PROGRAMS AND LOCAL AREA AGENCIES.