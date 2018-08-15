SIOUX CITY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL ABRUPTLY RESIGNS

A principal in the Sioux City School District has abruptly resigned from her duties just days before she was to begin a new administrative post.

Dawn Stansbury sent a one sentence resignation to the district’s Human Resources Department on Tuesday stating quote “I am submitting this letter as notification that I am resigning…under duress”. end quote.

Stansbury had been the principal at Washington Elementary and it’s replacement school, Morningside Elementary since 2008.

She started with the district as a teacher in 2001 at Sunnyside Elementary and first became a principal at Joy Elementary in 2005.

The Sioux City Community School District had assigned Stansbury to become the new assistant principal at East Middle School shortly after the last school year ended.

The School District says Stansbury declined the assignment and declined to return to work.”

The District says Stansbury’s resignation does not alter the administration at Morningside Elementary, which was set back in July when Jarod Mozer was hired as the new head principal there.

Updated 4:29 pm 8/15/18