NEW STAGE PLAYERS TO PARTNER ON THEATER PROJECT WITH DISABLED CHILDREN

A new partnership in South Sioux City will bring a local theater group together with children with disabilities to participate in a full theatrical production.

Kristy Tremayne, president of the New Stage Players, says the group is partnering with the nationally-acclaimed Penguin Project:

That musical will be Annie Junior:

The New Stage Players will work with individuals ages 10-21 with Down’s syndrome, autism, Asperger’s, and other neurological, physical and developmental disorders.

The New Stage Players were established in 2016 and are the first amateur theater to call South Sioux City home.