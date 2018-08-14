BERTRAND “UNRETIRES” TO RUN FOR A 3RD TERM IN THE IOWA SENATE

Rick Bertrand’s retirement from Iowa politics lasted about 4th months.

The local businessman, who retired in April after finishing his second term in the Iowa Senate was nominated Tuesday evening by Sioux City Republicans to run again for the District 7 Senate seat.

Bertrand was nominated by Steve Stokes, the former GOP candidate who dropped out of the race earlier this month for family and business reasons.

Several Republicans, including Governor Reynolds and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver started asking Bertrand to reconsider his retirement:

Bertrand says if he is re-elected, he will continue to be a champion for Sioux City:

Bertrand and former Senator Bill Anderson played key roles in getting a ten cent gas tax passed to provide funding to finish 4-laning Highway 20.

Anderson, who is now the Economic Development Director in Cherokee, says he will work to help Bertrand in the upcoming senate race:

Bertrand was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2010. He was re-elected in 2014 by a 20 point margin.

Former Woodbury County Supervisor Jackie Smith is the Democratic candidate for the senate seat.