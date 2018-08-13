HUBBELL SAYS MORE RESOURCES & FUNDS NEEDED FOR IOWA’S MENTAL HEALTH AGENCIES

Fred Hubbell, the Democratic nominee for governor of Iowa, was in Sioux City Monday attending a roundtable discussion on mental health at the Jackson Recovery Center.

Hubbell heard concerns about a lack of funding and resources to provide adequate care for adults and children afflicted with mental illness and addiction.

He blames that lack of resources on budget cuts by the current Republican administration in Des Moines:

Hubbell wants to see more investment in community based treatment, including adding 50-75 long-term care beds, establishing a youth mental health system, and investing in diversion and substance abuse programs.

He says those initiatives can be funded by cutting back on what he calls corporate tax giveaways by the state:

Kermit Dahlen, C-E-O of Jackson Recovery Centers, says the need for more resources isn’t a partisan issue:

Hubbell later conducted a similar roundtable in Council Bluffs.