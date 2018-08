STURGIS CELEBRATION WRAPS UP WITH FEWER D-U-I ARRESTS AND ACCIDENTS THAN A YEAR AGO

STURGIS CELEBRATION WRAPS UP WITH FEWER D-U-I ARRESTS AND ACCIDENTS THAN A...

THE 2018 STURGUS MOTORCYCLE RALLY CAME TO AN END SATURDAY NIGHT IN THE SOUTH DAKOTA BLACK HILLS WITH FINAL FIGURES SHOWING FEWER D-U-I ARRESTS AND ACCIDENTS THIS YEAR THAN IN 2017.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THERE WERE 149 D-U-I ARRESTS, DOWN FROM 161 A YEAR AGO.

THERE WERE AROUND 100 FEWER TRAFFIC CITATIONS AND ABOUT 40 FEWER WARNINGS ISSUED BY OFFICERS

FELONY DRUG ARRESTS SHOWED A BIG JUMP THOUGH, INCREASING FROM 46 IN 2017 TO 77 THIS YEAR.

TRAFFIC FATALITIES WERE REDUCED BY HALF WITH FOUR THIS YEAR COMPARED TO EIGHT IN 2017.

THERE WERE 13 FEWER INJURY ACCIDENTS AND FIVE FEWER NON-INJURY ACCIDENTS REPORTED ALSO.