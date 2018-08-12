COLLINS TO RECEIVE MERCY’S SPELLMAN AWARD

A long time volunteer at Mercy Medical Center is being honored for her community service.

Patricia Collins has been chosen by the Mercy Medical Center Foundation to receive the 2018 Dr. George G. Spellman Service Award.

Collins has served the community and Mercy Medical Center with her volunteer efforts for more than 50 years.

She began volunteering in 1965 in the former St. Joseph Hospital and eventually served in the former St. Vincent Hospital and then in the current Mercy Kaleidoscope Gift Shop.

Collins has also shared her time in other areas of the hospital, including the physician’s lounge, front reception desk, and surgery as well as various committees.

Her community contributions include volunteering in the makeshift mortuary in the aftermath of the crash of Flight 232 and filling sandbags in 1992 when Perry Creek flooded.

She has also helped at events in the community, such as Saturday in The

Park and the United Way of Siouxland’s Women’s Power Lunch.

Collins received the Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award in 1990, and with her husband of 54 years, Dick Collins, have raised their four children in the Siouxland community.

The 2018 Mercy Foundation’s Fall Gala will honor Collins on November 3rd.