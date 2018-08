OCTOBER CEREMONY WILL CELEBRATE COMPLETION OF HIGHWAY 20 FOUR-LANING

THE DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR THE OFFICIAL DEDICATION OF THE COMPLETION OF THE HIGHWAY 20 FOUR-LANING PROJECT IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

DAKIN SCHULTZ OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS A CELEBRATION WILL TAKE PLACE OCTOBER 19TH IN HOLSTEIN.

OC………..U.S. 59. :19

SCHULTZ SAYS THE PAVING HAS BEEN ESSENTIALLY COMPLETED ON THE SEGMENTS AROUND HOLSTEIN AND EARLY:

OC………..CLEAN UP WORK TO DO THERE. ;25

HE SAYS OTHER FINISHING WORK IS NOW BEING COMPLETED EAST OF MOVILLE:

OC…BEFORE OCTOBER. ;22

MORE INFORMATION ON THE CELEBRATION WILL BE RELEASED IN THE COMING WEEKS.