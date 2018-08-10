FEDERAL JUDGE RULES NEBRASKA EXECUTION MAY PROCEED

A federal judge is allowing Nebraska to proceed with the state’s first-ever lethal injection despite a pharmaceutical company’s lawsuit that claims the state illicitly obtained its drugs.

U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf on Friday denied the German company’s request to temporarily block Nebraska prison officials from carrying out next week’s execution of Carey Dean Moore.

Moore is scheduled to be executed Tuesday morning in Nebraska’s first execution since 1997 with a never-before-tried combination of drugs.

He was sentenced for killing two Omaha cab drivers in 1979.