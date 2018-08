THE BIG GIVE TO BENEFIT 50 SIOUXLAND NON-PROFITS

SIOUXLAND RESIDENTS WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO SUPPORT ANY OF 50 LOCAL NON-PROFITS WITH AN ONLINE DONATION DURING THE FIRST ANNUAL “SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE” ON OCTOBER 9TH.

THE EVENT IS SPONSORED BY THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR REBECCA KROHN SAYS IT’S DESIGNED TO INSPIRE DONORS TO CONTRIBUTE TO ORGANIZATIONS THAT ARE DIFFERENCE MAKERS:

THE 50 NON-PROFITS ARE LOCATED IN THE TRI-STATE AREA.

AARON VAN BEEK, DIRECTOR OF MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT, SAYS THE BIG GIVE DAY WILL HELP HIS ORGANIZATION’S EFFORT TO PROVIDE FLIGHTS FOR VETERANS TO VISIT MILITARY MEMORIALS:

CRAIG BERENSTEIN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FIRST TEE, SAYS THE DONATIONS WILL HELP YOUTH GOLF PROGRAMS AND INSTRUCTION FOR NEARLY 500 CHILDREN:

THE MINIMUM DONATION WILL BE TEN DOLLARS AND YOU MAY DONATE TO AS MANY DIFFERENT NON-PROFITS AS YOU WISH ON THE SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE DOT ORG WEBSITE ON OCTOBER 9TH.