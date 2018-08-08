GOODWILL TO CLOSE SOUTH SIOUX CITY STORE AT END OF AUGUST

Goodwill of the Great Plains has announced that it will close its South Sioux City retail location on August 31st.

Company President John Hantla says the Nebraska Goodwill store at 2323 Dakota Avenue has been in business at that location for 59 years:

Hantla says the ten employees at the store will be offered jobs at other local locations:

Goodwill will continue to operate their stores at Eastgate and West 4th Street plus their outlet store.

Hantla says there are no plans to seek a new location in South Sioux City at this time.