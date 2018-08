Fire has destroyed a machine shed and a semi in rural Plymouth county.

The fire on County road C-16 near Remsen was reported just before 5:00 p.m. Monday.

Mark Gaskill, Assistant Chief for the Remsen Fire Department, says as soon as they left Remsen, they could see black smoke on the horizon.

Gaskill says the cause of the fire has been determined to be the semi:

Oyens, Granville and Alton firefighters assisted in fighting the fire.