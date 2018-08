INVESTIGATION CONTINUES IN GREENVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION OF A SHOOTING WEDNESDAY NIGHT THAT SENT ONE MAN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE HEAD.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AT 10:22PM IN THE 200 BLOCK OF ALICE STREET IN THE GREENVILLE AREA OF SIOUX CITY:

OC……TO THE HEAD. ;12

SGT. RYAN BERTRAND SAYS THE VICTIM REMAINS HOSPITALIZED AT MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, AND POLICE ARE NOT RELEASING HIS NAME AT THIS TIME:

OC……….RIGHT NOW. ;07

BERTRAND DID GO ON TO SAY DRUGS MAY BE INVOLVED IN THE INVESTIGATION, BUT WOULD NOT COMMENT ON ANY EVIDENCE RECOVERED AT THE SCENE, IF THE VICTIM WAS ARMED OR IF THE VICTIM WAS ALONE IN THE CAR AT THE TIME OF THE SHOOTING.

A NEARBY HOUSE ON HELEN STREET WAS ALSO STRUCK BY GUNFIRE:

OC………UNINTENDED DAMAGE. :18

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED THERE. SGT. BERTRAND SAYS SEVERAL PEOPLE OF INTEREST ARE BEING INTERVIEWED, AND LEADS ARE BEING FOLLOWED.