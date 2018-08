AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY VICTIM OF HIGHWAY 20 FATAL CRASH

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM OF TUESDAY AFTERNOON’S FATAL COLLISION BETWEEN A SEMI AND A PICK UP TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF CORRECTIONVILLE.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 59-YEAR-OLD ROBERT BREWER OF UTICA, SOUTH DAKOTA DIED WHEN THE PICK UP TRUCK HE WAS DRIVING COLLIDED HEAD ON WITH THE ONCOMING SEMI IN THE 4200 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 20 EAST.

THE SEMI WAS CARRYING HAZARDOUS MATERIALS, BUT THE PATROL SAYS NONE OF THE MATERIALS SPILLED OR WERE DAMAGED.

DEBRIS FROM THE AFTERMATH OF THE COLLISION LITTERED THE ROADWAY AND THE HIGHWAY WAS CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS.

THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI WAS TREATED AND RELEASED FROM MERCY MEDICAL CENTER.