KARSTENS BECOMES 11TH PRESIDENT OF BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY

Fifteen months ago Rachelle Karstens joined Briar Cliff University as the school’s new chief of staff.

Today (Tuesday) Karstens was named the university’s 11th president.

She says she will work with faculty, students and the community to develop a plan to continue to grow enrollment and move the university forward:

Karstens was previously appointed as Briar Cliff’s executive vice president and then interim president following the resignation of former school president Hamid Shirvani.

She says her long term career goal was to become a college president, but never dreamed it would happen this quickly:

Steve Freeman, Chairman of Briar Cliff Board of Trustees, says Karstens exemplifies Briar Cliff’s mission and values:

Karstens officially assumes her new role effective immediately.