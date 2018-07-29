RON CLEMENTS & JOHN BEHRING TO KEYNOTE CITY FILM FESTIVAL

Two well known Hollywood film industry giants who started their careers in Sioux City are coming home to share their experiences.

Ron Clements and John Behring will speak and present workshops at the upcoming Sioux City International Film Festival September 12th through the 16th at the Stoney Creek Conference Center and the Orpheum Theatre.

Both men started their careers at KCAU-TV Channel 9.

Clements is a five-time Academy Award nominee and creator of Disney classics including Moana, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin.

Clements will show the first film he created at Channel 9 and explain how it became “The Great Mouse Detective”, the movie that launched his career with Disney.

Disney Studios is also allowing a showing of “Moana” at the Orpheum on Saturday, September 15th, at 1 p.m.

Behring, a native of Canton, SD, has directed over 100 episodes of television drama, including Gotham, Blue Bloods, Arrow, The Flash, Grimm, Ghost Whisperer, CSI: New York, Charmed, Dawson’s Creek and many others.

Fifty short films from 18 countries and 21 states have been selected for screening at the 14th annual Festival, which for the first time will be held in the fall,