HAVE COFFEE WITH A COP DOWNTOWN ON YOUR MORNING DRIVE

MOTORISTS HEADING DOWN PIERCE STREET THURSDAY MORNING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY MAY GET A SURPRISE FROM A SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER.

SGT. JASON ALLEN SAYS POLICE WILL BE HANDING OUT SOMETHING TO HELP YOU GET YOUR DAY OFF TO A GOOD START:

OC……….AND A SMILE. :16

SGT. ALLEN SAYS IT’S A FRIENDLY WAY FOR OFFICERS TO INTERACT WITH THE COMMUNITY:

OC…….YOU’LL GO. :17

POLICE WILL SERVE COFFEE BEGINNING AT 7A.M. UNTIL THEY RUN OUT AT THE 4TH AND PIERCE STREET INTERSECTION.