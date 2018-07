POLICE IDENTIFY MAN KILLED BY TRAIN IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY (UPDATE)

Updated by Woody Gottburg 3:10pm 7/24/18

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM KILLED BY A TRAIN AROUND 11PM MONDAY NIGHT IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA.

POLICE SAY 45-YEAR-OLD KALMER CROWE OF WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA DIED FROM INJURIES HE SUFFERED WHEN HE TRIED TO CRAWL UNDER A TRAIN CAR IN THE 200 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET.

THE TRAIN STARTED MOVING AND RAN OVER THE VICTIM.

CROWE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

POLICE ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION OF THE INCIDENT.

