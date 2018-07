SGT. BLUFF MAN JAILED FOR MAKING THREATS TO ASSAULT HIS MOTHER

A SERGEANT BLUFF MAN IS IN CUSTODY FOR ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO INJURE HIS MOTHER.

33-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL VANDERVEEN IS CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT.

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY VANDERVEEN GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WITH HIS MOTHER OVER THE USE OF HER CAR.

WHEN SHE REFUSED TO LET HIM DRIVE IT, HE TOLD HER SHE COULD JUST DIE AND UNPLUGGED HER OXYGEN MACHINE FROM AN OUTLET.

VANDERVEEN ALLEGEDLY THEN TOOK A KITCHEN KNIFE AND THREATENED TO TEAR UP THE HOME.

HIS MOTHER FLED THE HOME AND WENT TO ANOTHER FAMILY MEMBER’S RESIDENCE.

VANDERVEEN IS BEING HELD ON $5000 BOND.