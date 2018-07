PLYMOUTH COUNTY ACCIDENT VICTIM DIES FROM INJURIES

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES SAY ONE OF THE VICTIMS IN THURSDAY’S TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT AT A RURAL INTERSECTION HAS DIED.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS THE DRIVER OF THE CAR, 16-YEAR-OLD DAISY PIPPETT OF LE MARS, DIED FROM INJURIES SHE SUSTAINED WHEN HER CAR COLLIDED WITH A STRAIGHT TRUCK.

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD GIRL AND A THREE-YEAR-OLD BOY RELATED TO PIPPETT WERE INJURED IN THE CRASH, WITH ONE OF THE YOUNG CHILDREN EJECTED FROM THE VEHICLE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY PIPPETT DROVE PAST THE STOP SIGN AT THE INTERSECTION OF OTTER AVENUE AND C-38 AND WAS STRUCK BY THE ONCOMING TRUCK.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE TRUCK DRIVER, 59-YEAR-OLD SCOTT ROHMILLER OF LE MARS, SWERVED TO AVOID A COLLISION, BUT WAS UNABLE TO, AND THE CAR ROLLED AFTER THE IMPACT.

ROHMILLER AND HIS PASSENGER, NICK ANTHONY OF LE MARS, WERE TREATED AND RELEASED FROM FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL.