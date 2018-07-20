AT LEAST ONE IOWA TORNADO HAD WINDS OF 144 MPH

The National Weather Service says at least one of the tornadoes that swept through central Iowa Thursday was an EF-3 twister with sustained winds of 144 mph.

The agency says the EF3 tornado hit Pella and caused significant damage at a large manufacturing complex.

Hundreds of employees were at the Vermeer Corporation complex when the storm hit, as were 400 customers and dealers.

Several buildings suffered significant damage, and the plant’s waste management facility was destroyed.

Only seven people were hurt, and all suffered minor injuries.

Vermeer spokesman Ryan Benbo credited employees’ efforts to quickly get people into designated safe areas.

Photo provided by Radio Iowa