GOV. REYNOLDS ISSUES DISASTER AID TO TORNADO STRICKEN AREAS (UPDATE)

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is touring areas devastated by Thursday’s tornadoes today.

The governor told KSCJ News that it’s a miracle there were no fatalities and the state has immediately responded to help the storm victims:

Reynolds has issued a disaster declaration for Marshall County:

The governor will be joined by Lt. Governor. Adam Gregg and Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Acting Director Joyce Flinn at the damaged areas.

They will be in Bondurant, the damaged Vermeer Corporation plant in Pella and Marshalltown.