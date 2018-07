TRIAL OF WIESELER MURDER SUSPECT CONTINUED ON CHANGE OF VENUE

THE TRIAL OF A MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING A FORMER SIOUX CITY RESIDENT IN IOWA CITY HAS BEEN CONTINUED.

42-YEAR-OLD CURTIS CORTEZ JONES FACES A CHARGE OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN CONNECTION WITH THE DEATH OF JONATHAN WIESELER, WHO WAS FOUND DEAD IN HIS IOWA CITY BAIL BOND OFFICE IN APRIL OF 2017.

IOWA CITY POLICE SAY WIESELER WAS SHOT TO DEATH.

WIESELER GRADUATED FROM NORTH HIGH SCHOOL IN SIOUX CITY IN 2001 BEFORE ATTENDING THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

THE TRIAL WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN EARLIER THIS MONTH. BUT DISTRICT JUDGE LARS ANDERSON CONTINUED THE TRIAL TO SEPTEMBER 28TH, WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE IN POLK COUNTY ON A CHANGE OF VENUE.

A MOTION TO SUPPRESS STATEMENTS JONES MADE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT IS CURRENTLY PENDING.

IF CONVICTED, JONES FACES A MANDATORY SENTENCE OF LIFE IN PRISON WITHOUT THE POSSIBILITY OF PAROLE.

AT THE TIME OF HIS DEATH, WIESELER WAS THE SEGMENT PRODUCER OF “HAVING READ THAT WITH BRIAN VAKULSKAS” HERE ON KSCJ.

Photo of Vakulskas, Wieseler’s father & Wieseler