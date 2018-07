FIVE INJURED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ACCIDENT

FIVE PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

SGT. RICK SINGER OF THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE ACCIDENT BETWEEN A STRAIGHT TRUCK AND A CAR OCCURRED AT THE INTERSECTION OF COUNTY ROAD C-38 AND OTTER AVENUE AROUND 1:20P.M.

SGT. SINGER SAYS THE INJURIES RANGED FROM CRITICAL TO MINOR:

A FIVE-YEAR OLD GIRL WAS AIRLIFTED BY MERCY AIR CARE TO SANFORD PEDIATRIC CARE CENTER IN SIOUX FALLS.

TWO VICTIMS WERE TRANSPORTED TO FLOYD VALLEY HEALTH CARE IN LE MARS.

WITNESSES SAY THE CAR FAILED TO STOP AT THE STOP SIGN AND WAS STRUCK IN THE SIDE BY THE TRUCK.

THE IMPACT FLIPPED THE CAR ON ITS TOP.

AUTHORITIES CLOSED COUNTY ROAD C-38 TO TRAFFIC THROUGH THE AFTERNOON TO ALLOW OFFICIALS TO INVESTIGATE THE SCENE.

PHOTOS BY DENNIS MORRICE