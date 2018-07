SECOND DRIVE-BY SHOOTING SUSPECT SENTENCED TO PRISON

THE SECOND OF TWO DEFENDANTS CHARGED IN A JANUARY 29TH DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT A MORNINGSIDE HOME HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON IN A PLEA AGREEMENT.

18-YEAR-OLD CALEB HARDING OF SIOUX CITY WAS SENTENCED IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT TO UP TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON ON SIX COUNTS, WHICH WILL BE SERVED CONSECUTIVELY.

HARDING RECEIVED A SENTENCE OF UP TO TEN YEARS EACH FOR INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO DELIVER, UP TO FIVE YEARS FOR GOING ARMED WITH INTENT PLUS UP TO TWO YEARS IN PRISON EACH ON TWO COUNTS OF CARRYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND ONE YEAR FOR UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A PRESCRIPTION DRUG.

HARDING MUST SERVE A MINIMUM OF FIVE YEARS IN PRISON AND MAKE RESTITUTION TO THE VICTIMS.

THE CO-DEFENDANT IN THE CASE,19-YEAR-OLD JULIAN LOPEZ, WAS SENTENCED TUESDAY TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON FOR INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND SECOND DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.