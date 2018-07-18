ONE INJURED IN I-29 MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT NEAR ELK POINT

A Lawton, Iowa man was injured in a one vehicle motorcycle accident Wednesday morning on Interstate 29, a half mile south of Elk Point.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Austin Aufrance was headed northbound around 8 a.m. and failed to negotiate a turn.

Aufrance was unable to stay upright and was thrown from the motorcycle.

A patrol spokesman says Aufrance was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City with life threatening injuries.

The patrol says charges are pending in the accident, which remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy KMEG TV