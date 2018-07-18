FATAL GRAIN BIN ACCIDENT NEAR REMSEN

A grain bin accident turned deadly Tuesday evening for a Plymouth County farmer.

Fire and rescue units were called to 44787 230th Street, about six miles south of Remsen at 7:21 p.m.

The initial call reported a man stuck in a grain bin, however, when emergency units arrived, the farmer was dead in the bin.

Rescue workers spent more than three hours recovering the body from the 40 foot grain bin filled with corn.

A firefighter was sent to the hospital for heat exhausion. The man’s name is being withheld, pending family notification.