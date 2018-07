SUSPECT CHARGED WITH BB GUN ASSAULT AT HOME WHERE ANIMALS WERE SEIZED

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ORIGINAL CALL TO 906 14TH STREET STARTED WITH A DISTURBANCE CALL THERE AROUND 3:30 MONDAY MORNING.

POLICE LT. CHRIS GROVES SAYS OFFICERS FOUND A MALE VICTIM WHO LIVES THERE, ALAIN MARTINEZ, WHO WAS SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES WITH A BB-PISTOL.

OC……….AGGRAVATED ASSAULT. :07

COURT DOCUMENTS ALLEGE THAT THE SUSPECT, 18-YEAR-OLD DANE ROLFES OF SIOUX CITY, SHOT MARTINEZ THREE TIMES IN THE HEAD AND FACE, TWICE IN THE NECK, MULTIPLE TIMES IN THE LEFT ARM AND HAND, AND ONCE EACH IN THE RIGHT ARM AND LEG.

ROLFES THEN ALLEGEDLY KICKED MARTINEZ IN THE FACE AND LEG WHILE THE VICTIM WAS DOWN.

ROLFES WAS ARRESTED ON AN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CHARGE AND BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $6500 BOND.

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY THE MEN GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT OVER AN ANIMAL CAGE THAT ROLFES CLAIMED WAS HIS.

GROVES SAYS RESPONDING OFFICERS FOUND THE TWO BEDROOM DWELLING IN DECREPIT CONDITION BECAUSE OF ALL THE ANIMALS INSIDE:

OC………..AND ANIMAL CONTROL. :10

THE RESIDENCE WAS RED TAGGED BY INSPECTION SERVICES AND THE RESIDENTS WERE CITED FOR NEGLECT OF ANIMALS AND SANITATION VIOLATIONS.