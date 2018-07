DOZENS OF ANIMALS REMOVED FROM SIOUX CITY HOME

A SIOUX CITY HOME HAS BEEN RED-TAGGED AND THE OCCUPANT CITED AFTER 72 ANIMALS WERE REMOVED FROM THE TWO BEDROOM RESIDENCE EARLY MONDAY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE SENT TO THE 14TH STREET HOME ON A DISTURBANCE CALL.

OFFICERS FOUND A WIDE VARIETY OF ANIMALS BOTH IN CAGES AND RUNNING FREELY THROUGH THE HOME.

CINDY RARRAT AND THE CITY’S ANIMAL CONTROL STAFF WERE CALLED TO THE HOME TO REMOVE THE ANIMALS AT 4:30AM:

THEY REMOVED 30 RABBITS, PLUS A NUMBER OF OTHER ANIMALS:

THERE WERE ALSO CHICKENS RUNNING LOOSE INSIDE, PLUS IGUANAS, BIRDS, GOLDFISH AND A SNAKE.

RARRAT SAYS MANY OF THE ANIMALS WERE IN GOOD SHAPE DESPITE THE POOR LIVING CONDITIONS:

THE ANIMALS WERE SURRENDERED TO AUTHORITIES BY THE OWNER AND HAVE BEEN PUT UP FOR ADOPTION.