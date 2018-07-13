CLAY COUNTY AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE DEATH OF SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN

Authorities in Clay County Iowa are investigating the death of a Huron, South Dakota woman early Friday.

Clay County Sheriff’s deputies was called to 3140 100th Ave for a medical call that was reported as an unresponsive female.

Deputies and first responders found the body of 30-year-old Casey Eleeson of Huron in a camper on the property.

The circumstances of Eleeson’s death are still under investigation.

During the investigation, 43-year-old Robert Ryker of Spencer, Iowa was found to be in possession of what is believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana.

Ryker was arrested for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and taken to the Clay County Jail.