SIOUX CITY RECEIVES FUNDS TO ESTABLISH AIR SERVICE TO DENVER

Direct air service from Sioux City to Denver could once again be in our city’s future.

Sioux Gateway Airport Director Mike Collett says the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a grant of $650,000 to try and establish local air service to Denver.

The grant will be used for a revenue guarantee, marketing, and fee waivers for new non-stop service to Denver from a yet to be determined airline.

There has been speculation about United Airlines among others providing that western route.

Collett says the city is talking with several potential carriers:

Frontier Airlines last provided Denver air service to Sioux City in 2014.

Sioux City is one of 16 communities across the country receiving a total of $9.9 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program.

The Department received 53 applications from 35 states.