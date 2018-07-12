NAIG SAYS FARMERS ARE FEELING PRESSURE FROM TRADE DISPUTE

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says he believes many of the state’s farmers are taking a “wait and see” approach to the most recent round of trade tariffs with China.

Naig says a successful ag economy depends on reliable trading partners, so any impasse needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

OC………”with China”. :19

The U-S Department of Agriculture reports the nation’s farmers have planted more soybeans this year than corn hoping to cash in on higher prices.

Although much of the talk in the state’s agriculture sector centers on trade tariffs between the U-S and China, stalled negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, are also causing concern.

Naig says dairy farmers are continuing to struggle.

OC…………”holding some of that up” :17

Naig says many of the state’s farmers are trying to be patient as the so-called “trade war” with China plays out, but if it lingers, the sense of urgency will increase.

He says pork, beef, soybean and corn farmers are all feeling the pressure.

Radio Iowa