VOLUNTEER SIOUXLAND DEBUTS DISASTER RESPONSE FEATURE

Volunteer Siouxland, a local online volunteer center, is rolling out a new Disaster Response feature.

The new feature allows volunteers interested in being a part of disaster response to sign up at any time.

Communication tools built into the feature make reaching out to those volunteers almost instantaneous when needed.

By completing a Disaster Response profile, volunteers provide information such as special skills, blood type, willingness to travel, training, and other data.

Disaster management teams recruit, place, and track volunteers during a time of emergency.

The new feature allows disaster agencies helping with response to post their own needs for volunteers to view and respond to.

You may sign up at volunteersiouxland.org/disaster-response/ or by e-mailing info@volunteersiouxland.org.