Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City has become one of the first Iowa hospitals to treat a patient with the world’s smallest pacemaker.

Doctor Roque Arteaga of CardioVascular Associates implanted the bullet like device into the 79-year-old male patient through a catheter.

He says this type of pacemaker does not have a wire lead to attach to the patient’s chest, so the surgery is less intrusive:

OC……….patient requires. ;23

The Medtronic Micra TPS device is comparable in size to a large vitamin.

Dr. Arteaga says the actual implant procedure takes less than an hour and the pacemaker, despite its size, is self-powered:

OC………9 to 13 years. :13

The patient can usually go home from the hospital the same day after four to six hours of recovery time.

The pacemaker is used to treat Bradycardia, a condition characterized by a slow or irregular heart rhythm that causes dizziness, fatigue and fainting spells.