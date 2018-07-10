WESTERN IOWA TECH & BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

Western Iowa Tech Community College and Storm Lake’s Buena Vista University have expanded their academic partnership with the opening of a new B-V-U location on the Sioux City campus.

Buena Vista President Joshua Merchant says B-V-U’s Sioux City location will offer degree completion programs in several areas:

Merchant says the location will provide eight week classes in a variety of formats, including face-to-face evening courses, online courses, and courses delivered via web-based videos.

All courses are designed to help working adults earn an affordable bachelor’s degree:

WIT President Terry Murrell says the partnership provides more options for their students:

One hundred percent of Associate of Arts degree credits from WIT transfer to BVU. Courses start August 27th.