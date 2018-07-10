MISSOURI RIVER DAM RELEASES TO RUN HIGH THROUGH THE FALL

Missouri River levels are still expected to stay high throughout summer and into fall.

Hydrologist Kevin Stamm of the U-S Army Corps of Engineers, says they’re revising up all estimates for the Missouri due to unusually high mountain snowpack run-off.

June run-off into the system above Sioux City was about 300-percent of normal.

Joel Knofczynski, senior hydraulic engineer in the Corps’ Omaha office, says there’s still room in the reservoirs upriver to hold back very large quantities of water.

Knofczynski says releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton are already strong and they’ll increase substantially over the next few days.

The Corps expects to maintain the high flows into the fall to get the upstream reservoirs down to ideal winter levels.

Radio Iowa