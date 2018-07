THREE APPLY FOR VACANT SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD POST

THREE PEOPLE HAVE SUBMITTED LETTERS OF INTEREST TO SERVE THE REMAINDER OF FORMER SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER MIKE KRYSL’S TERM OF OFFICE.

ONE OF THEM HAS SERVED ON THE BOARD BEFORE.

JOHN MEYERS, MIYUKI NELSON AND MONIQUE SCARLETT ARE THE THREE HOPING TO BE CHOSEN BY THE SCHOOL BOARD.

MEYERS HAS TWICE BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE ON THE BOARD PREVIOUSLY.

NELSON UNSUCCESSFULLY RAN FOR THE SCHOOL BOARD IN THE PAST.

SCARLETT IS EMPLOYED BY U.S. BANK AND HAS BEEN INVOLVED IN THE VOLUNTEER EFFORT “UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY”.

ONE OF THEM WILL BE CHOSEN TO SERVE THE YEAR AND A HALF LEFT ON KRYSL’S TERM.

KRYSL RESIGNED LAST MONTH TO SPEND MORE TIME WITH HIS FAMILY AND CAREER.