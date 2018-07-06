SIOUX COUNTY MURDER SUSPECT RESENTENCED

A Sioux County man serving life in prison for killing an Alton, Iowa woman when he was 14 years old is now eligible for parole after he was resentenced in accordance with a recent Iowa Supreme Court ruling.

John Mulder, who is now 57 years old, was resentenced Thursday to life in prison by Judge Steven Andreasen.

The sentence has no mandatory minimum number of years to serve before Mulder can ask the Iowa Board of Parole to release him.

The parole board will still decide whether Mulder will ever be released.

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled in April that Mulder’s previous sentence failed to meet juvenile sentencing standards established by a court decision last year.

Mulder was originally sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole for the April 23rd, 1976 shooting death of 55-year-old Jean Homan, of Alton.