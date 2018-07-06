IOWA TROOPERS ISSUE OVER 1100 TEXTING TICKETS TO DRIVERS IN PAST YEAR

The first year of a measure designed to crackdown on distracted driving in Iowa resulted in State Patrol Troopers issuing over 11-hundred citations to motorists.
Sergeant Nate Ludwig of the Iowa State Patrol says the law that made texting while driving a “primary” offense took effect on July 1st, 2017.
The figure shows that troopers, over the last year – on average, issued three texting while driving citations per day.
The tally only covers the tickets handed out by the Patrol, not citations issued by local police and sheriff’s deputies across Iowa:
Ludwig says most motorists in Iowa are aware of the new law, but many don’t have a full understanding of it.
Motorists who are caught texting while driving in Iowa can face a fine of over $100.