ARTWORK FOR SCULPT SIOUXLAND NOW IN PLACE

The final sculpture included in this year’s edition of Sculpt Siouxland is now in place.

Seven new sculptures have been installed around the downtown area and brochures and wayfinding stations are available to help you locate the nearly 30 total sculptures, some temporary and some permanent.

The four wayfinding stations are at the north side of Pearl Street Park, outside the main entrance of City Hall, the corner of Nebraska and 4th Streets outside of Brightside Café and at the south end of the Sioux City Art Center in front of its main entrance.

The stations include an illustrated map of all the Sculpt Siouxland sculptures, which are located from 7th Street to 2nd Street and from Pearl Street to Jones Street.