GRASSLEY EXPECTS SENATE FARM BILL VOTE BY FRIDAY

The U-S Senate is expected to vote this week on the Farm Bill, though Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the Senate version will not include a controversial element.

Republicans in the House passed a Farm Bill that includes a work requirement for food stamp recipients, something Democrats are rallying against.

Under the House plan, recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits would be required to work or do job-training for at least 20 hours a week.

Exceptions are pregnancy or caring for a young child or for a person with significant health issues.

Grassley says those requirements have been a big sticking point between the parties.

Grassley says the House needs to “back down,” or the Farm Bill may need to be extended into 2019.

One amendment Grassley is adding to the Farm Bill aims to close the loophole which he says enables Wall Street bankers to get federal farm dollars, even if they’ve never had dirt under their fingernails.

Grassley predicts the farm bill will go to a vote either Thursday evening or Friday.

The current five-year Farm Bill, which expires this fall, is worth some 489-billion dollars, though nutrition programs account for about 80-percent of that total.

