SOME CONE PARK FEES TO INCREASE FOR YEAR TWO OF OPERATION

The Sioux City Council approved some changes to the Cone Park tubing fee schedule at their Monday meeting, but not to the extent approved by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee at their June 6th meeting.

The council also approved shortening the tubing sessions from four to three hours.

Mayor Bob Scott says he was disappointed that the facility wanted to raise their fees after just one year of operations:

Scott proposed an amendment to keep the Monday through Thursday fees at their current rate of $7 dollars per person.

That passed 5-0.

Parks Director Matt Salvatore says weekend sessions will be increased to $10 dollars a person:

There will still be a discount offered for low income families to use the park.